Gilgeous-Alexander posted 44 points (17-29 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Friday's 128-125 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to have an impressive season that has them as one of the best players in fantasy regardless of the format, showing a high floor and the ability to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, but he also manages to explode on any given game. He's scored 25-plus points in each of his last 15 appearances, but he's also scored at least 35 points in four of his last six. He's averaging 32.1 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in that 15-game span.