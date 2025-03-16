Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 48 points (17-26 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 victory over the Pistons.

Gilgeous-Alexander delivered another performance for the ages Saturday and was at his best on both ends of the court while carrying the Thunder to a big win on the road against a rising Pistons team. The star floor general and MVP candidate not only reached the 40-point mark for the fourth time in seven contests this month, but he's also averaging a robust line of 38.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game over that stretch.