Gilgeous-Alexander posted 45 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 15-16 FT), nine assists, five steals, three rebounds and two blocks across 39 minutes in Monday's 134-128 win over the Clippers.

With Chet Holmgren (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (hand) both out, Gilgeous-Alexander was the tallest player in the Thunder's starting five, though that didn't stop him from producing a career-high 45 points in a high-scoring victory. The superstar also tallied a season-high seven steals-plus-blocks, with five of those coming in the first quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander was able to score from anywhere Monday, and he lived from the charity stripe with a season-high 16 free-throw attempts. The 26-year-old has scored 20-plus points in all but one matchup thus far, and he has been a problem for opposing teams on both sides of the ball through 11 regular-season outings.