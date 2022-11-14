Gilgeous-Alexander registered 37 points (13-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals across 36 minutes during Sunday's 145-135 victory over New York.

Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the third quarter, scoring 21 points and dishing out four assists as the Thunder scored 43 points. It was the third time in four games that he made 13 baskets and scored at least 33 points. Over that span, he's averaging 32.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 blocks while making 56.0 percent of his shot attempts and going 30-for-34 from the charity stripe.