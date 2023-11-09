Gilgeous-Alexander produced 43 points (15-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 victory over the Cavaliers.

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-high 43 points was the main catalyst in the Thunder's win over the Cavaliers. Not only was he efficient from the field, but the star guard missed just one of his 13 free-throw attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander made a strong impact defensively while showing that he can replicate his 31.4 points per game from last season.