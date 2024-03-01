Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 31 points (12-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 132-118 loss to San Antonio.

The Spurs pulled the upset against the Thunder on Thursday, but Gilgeous-Alexander filled the stat sheet admirably and delivered another impressive performance on both ends of the court. His ability to rack up stats left and right is elite, but undoubtedly, the most impressive stat of his season has to be the fact that he remains a player who regularly reaches the 30-point mark despite the arrival of Chet Holmgren and the emergence of Jalen Williams as a reliable offensive weapon. On that note, Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30 or more points in his last seven contests.