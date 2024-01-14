Gilgeous-Alexander contributed 37 points (13-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-100 win over the Magic.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored more than 30 points for the sixth time across his last seven appearances, and while those scoring figures are impressive per se, the fact that he complements that with excellent numbers in other categories continues to make him one of the best fantasy alternatives in the league regardless of the format or league. Consistently delivering first-round value every time he steps on the court, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 contests.