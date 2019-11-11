Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Fills stat sheet against Bucks
Gilgeous-Alexander had 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-6 3PT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 loss against the Bucks.
The second-year point guard has topped the 20-point mark in four of his last five outings -- even though Chris Paul handles must of the playmaking duties, Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as a proven scoring threat on the backcourt. Through 10 games, the former Clippers rookie is averaging 21.0 points per game on 47.6 shooting from the field while making 40.9 percent of his three-point attempts.
