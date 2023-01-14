Gilgeous-Alexander notched 21 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 124-110 victory over Chicago.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been one of the best players in fantasy this season and delivered another performance worthy of that tag, as he filled the stat sheet and made an impact on both ends of the court while leading the Thunder to their fourth win over their last five games. The star floor general has been instrumental for Oklahoma City in that span, averaging 29.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game in that five-game stretch.