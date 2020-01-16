Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3PT, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss against the Raptors.

Understandably, Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't repeat his historic triple-double from the previous game although he still delivered another strong performance on both ends of the court. He has scored 20 or more points in each of his last five games, and he has settled himself as the Thunder's most valuable fantasy asset due to his ability to impact the game on a consistent basis on both ends of the court. He will aim to extend his sizzling run of play Friday at home against the Heat.