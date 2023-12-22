Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 31 points (11-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander looked dominant in this one and was instrumental in carrying the Thunder to victory thanks to a stellar two-way effort. He's been in an absolute roll of late with 30 or more points in six of his last seven appearances, a span in which he's also averaging 6.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 steals per contest.