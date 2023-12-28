Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 36 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 129-120 win over the Knicks.

The Thunder had to work hard to get past the Knicks before pulling away late in the fourth quarter, and Gilgeous-Alexander had a dominant performance while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. His ability to fill the stat sheet is known across the league, but he's also on an impressive scoring tear after scoring 30 or more points in nine of his last 10 games. He's averaging 33.4 points, 6.8 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game in that stretch.