Gilgeous-Alexander registered 18 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's win over the Wizards.

Gilgeous-Alexander has not been scoring as much as he was before play was suspended in March, but he continues to fill the stat sheet on a daily basis. In five bubble games, the second-year guard has posted averages of 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.0 minutes.