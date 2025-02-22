Gilgeous-Alexander logged 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 130-107 victory over the Jazz.

The Thunder led by 21 points at halftime and emptied their bench late, otherwise SGA would likely have put together a much bigger performance. The MVP favorite still extended his streak of appearances with at least 20 points to a stunning 50 games -- the only time he's missed that mark all season was Oct. 30, when he came up with just 18 points in a win over the Spurs -- and since the calendar flipped to 2025, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 33.7 points, 6.2 assists, 4.4 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks over 22 contests while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor.