Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: First career triple-double
Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, 10 assists, and one block in 36 minutes of a 117-104 win against Minnesota on Monday.
Gilgeous-Alexander posted his first career triple-double with a career high in rebounds in his dominant performance. The second year pro has taken a step forward since joining the Thunder in the offseason, improving across the board. He's scored more than 20 points in six of his last seven games and is posting 6.3 rebounds per game over that span. He'll face the Raptors on Wednesday.
