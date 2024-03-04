Gilgeous-Alexander registered 35 points (15-27 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 victory over the Suns.

Gilgeous-Alexander led a starting lineup that scored in double-digits across the board. The All-Star extended his 30-plus point scoring streak to eight games, making him one of the most productive players in the league since the All-Star break. He made 227 shot attempts in the victory, marking his third-highest total of the season in the category. The guard's only demerit was beyond the arc, where he failed to make a shot in five attempts.