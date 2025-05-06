Gilgeous-Alexander closed Monday's 121-119 loss to the Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 33 points (12-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander fell just two assists short of a triple-double, albeit in a losing effort. Despite OKC leading for the majority of the game, an Aaron Gordon dagger sealed the victory for the Nuggets, leaving the Thunder with some thinking to do ahead of Game 2. Gilgeous-Alexander continues to thrive in the playoffs following an MVP-caliber regular season and will almost certainly play with something to prove Wednesday.