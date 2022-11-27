Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 32 points (12-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-105 loss to the Rockets.

After missing his first two shots of the game, Gilgeous-Alexander made his next six field goal attempts for 13 first-quarter points. He poured in another 14 points in the third quarter on 4-of-9 shooting from the field while also hitting all six of his free-throw attempts as the Thunder fell to the Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a game-high 32 points on the night and has now scored at least 30 points in four straight contests.