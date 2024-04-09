Gilgeous-Alexander won't face any restrictions during Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander is set to return to action Tuesday after missing the Thunder's last four games with a quadriceps injury. The star guard won't be operating under a minutes restriction and should be able to play around his season average of 34.4 minutes per contest.
