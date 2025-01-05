Gilgeous-Alexander ended with 33 points (11-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks across 39 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 victory over Boston.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder in points, rebounds, assists and steals against Boston, stuffing the stat sheet on both ends of the floor in Sunday's marquee matchup. The superstar also recorded his 20th 30-plus-point outing in the contest, sinking three or more triples for the 14th time this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 2.0 steals per game through 35 regular-season outings, and he has now logged a steal in 12 consecutive contests.