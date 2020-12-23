Wednesday's game between the Rockets and Thunder may be postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Rockets are dealing with a myriad of COVID-19 protocol issues, and it's not clear everyone will have a definitive test in time for the game. If Houston can't field eight players who are clear of the virus for certain, the game will be postponed.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Puts up 12 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Looking at expanded role•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Scores 19 in Game 7 defeat•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Struggles in Game 5•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Double-doubles in 44 minutes•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Thorough production in Game 3 win•