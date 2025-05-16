Gilgeous-Alexander closed with 32 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied a game-high 32 points, scoring at least 30 points for the fourth time in the series. However, his production was not enough as the Thunder ran out of steam late, handing the victory to Denver. Gilgeous-Alexander appeared to injure his hand early in the game but it didn't slow him down on the offensive end. The two teams will meet one more time with everything on the line, with Gilgeous-Alexander likely to be leading the charge for Oklahoma City.