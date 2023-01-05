Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 33 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 17-18 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-115 loss to the Magic.

Gilgeous-Alexander got off to a quick start with 11 first-quarter points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field while also knocking down all five of his free-throw attempts. He only had one field goal attempt in the second quarter as the Thunder fell behind by 17 points at the half, but he reemerged in the third quarter to the tune of 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting. The Oklahoma City point guard finished with a game-high 33 points and now has 22 games this season with at least 30 points. Gilgeous-Alexander also matched his season high with 17 made free throws in the contest.