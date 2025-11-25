Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Game-time decision for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to an illness.
Gilgeous-Alexander was excellent yet again Sunday against the Blazers, dropping 37 points in 30 minutes, but he's come down with an illness at some point since. The Thunder will presumably monitor the star guard closely leading up to Wednesday's matchup to determine his availability.
