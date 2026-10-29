Gilgeous-Alexander produced 21 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 120-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Aside from Ajay Mitchell's game-high 29 points, no other OKC player managed to score more than 10 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is struggling to find his shot for the injury-ravaged Thunder, and through five games he's delivered what would be career-low percentages, shooting just 45.9 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent from three-point range. The depleted roster around him is also costing him in other categories -- SGA has averaged more than 5.0 assists in six straight seasons, but so far in 2026-27 he's managed just 3.4 a contest.