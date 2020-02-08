Gilgeous-Alexander posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-101 win over the Pistons.

Scoring in double figures has become a trend for Gilgeous-Alexander, who should be one of the top candidates to win the Most Improved Player Award of the 2019-20 season, and he has topped the 15-point mark in four of his last five games. The Thunder kept its core intact for the stretch run, and the former Clippers guard should remain one of the team's most important players on offense moving forward.