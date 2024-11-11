Gilgeous-Alexander supplied 24 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to the Warriors.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't have his best shooting performance, but he salvaged his fantasy performance by scoring 50 percent of his output from the charity stripe. The star point guard has eclipsed the 20-point mark in six games in a row while posting solid numbers across all categories. He's averaging 26.2 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks per game in that six-game stretch.