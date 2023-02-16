Gilgeous-Alexander posted 29 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-15 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-96 victory over the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver first-round fantasy value in both points and categories leagues in what has been a breakthrough season for the first-time All-Star. He heads into the midseason intermission with averages of 30.8 points -- fifth in the NBA -- 5.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 treys per game to go along with stellar shooting from the field (50.8 percent) and free-throw line (91.2 percent).