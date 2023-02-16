Gilgeous-Alexander posted 29 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 13-15 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-96 victory over the Rockets.

Gilgeous-Alexander has delivered first-round value in what has been a career-best season for him, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. The first-time-All-Star enters the break averaging 30.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and a combined 2.3 steals/blocks per game across seven February appearances.