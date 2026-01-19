Gilgeous-Alexander posted 30 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two blocks, one rebound and one steal across 34 minutes in Monday's 136-104 win over the Cavaliers.

Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a game-high 30 points in this blowout win, marking his second straight 30-plus-point performance and fifth on the month. However, the reigning MVP struggled from three-point range once again and has shot just 29.5 percent from downtown across nine January appearances. On a more positive note, the superstar point guard matched the team high in blocks and has recorded multiple swats in three of his last four outings.