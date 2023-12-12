Gilgeous-Alexander racked up 30 points (12-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 134-120 victory over the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander extended his impressive scoring streak of 30 or more points, as he has achieved that feat in three games in a row and seven of his last eight appearances. The arrival of Chet Holmgren has reduced his scoring numbers a bit, but he continues to be an elite fantasy player who keeps delivering first-round value game after game. He's averaging 31.5 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game since the start of November.