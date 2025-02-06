Gilgeous-Alexander provided 50 points (18-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 140-109 victory over the Suns.

It was yet another magnificent performance by Gilgeous-Alexander, who continued to add to his MVP-caliber campaign in 2024-25 against a Suns team that simply had no answer for him Wednesday. The superstar guard now reached the 50-point plateau in three games this season. Over his last 10 games, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged a robust 38.4 points, 6.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.7 threes while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. His next act comes Friday against the Raptors, who rank 27th in the NBA in defensive efficiency rating (116.0).