Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) has been cleared to play Monday against the Lakers, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Los Angeles and a candidate for his normal workload after progressing through a knee sprain and pregame warm-ups. He is joined by Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in the starting lineup as part of a fully healthy Thunder squad.