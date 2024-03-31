Gilgeous-Alexander is available and won't face any restrictions during Sunday's game against the Knicks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed back-to-back games and was trending toward a third straight absence after being listed as doubtful. However, he was upgraded to questionable Sunday morning after participating in the Thunder's morning shootaround and has officially gotten the green light to return to game action. In March (12 games), Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 26.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game.