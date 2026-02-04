Gilgeous-Alexander (finger) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was added to the injury report Monday due to a sprained right index finger, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Tuesday. The 27-year-old is averaging 32.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five games.