Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander (finger) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Magic, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander was added to the injury report Monday due to a sprained right index finger, but the issue won't prevent him from suiting up Tuesday. The 27-year-old is averaging 32.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five games.
