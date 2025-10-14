default-cbs-image
Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander will return to game action after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Pacers. He'll start alongside Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.

