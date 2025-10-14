Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) is available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Gilgeous-Alexander will return to game action after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Pacers. He'll start alongside Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Not playing Saturday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Posts 16 points in preseason win•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Will play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Won't play Sunday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Inks contract extension with OKC•