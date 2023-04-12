Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) isn't listed on the Thunders' injury report ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander didn't play in Sunday's regular-season finale for rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be available for the Thunder's Play-In Tournament matchup against New Orleans. Across 68 regular-season appearances, the fifth-year guard averaged career highs in points (31.4), steals (1.6) and blocks (1.0) to go along with 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 35.5 minutes per game.