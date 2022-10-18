Coach Mark Daigneault indicated Tuesday that Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) will play in the opener Wednesday versus the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Gilgeous-Alexander was expected to play in the contest, and now any worries about his status have been alleviated. The star guard will aim to get his season off on the right foot after posting 24.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals-plus-blocks over 34.7 minutes per game last year.