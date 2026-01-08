Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Gilgeous-Alexander was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report due to right knee bursitis, but the reigning MVP has been cleared to play against Utah. He has opened the New Year averaging 25.3 points, 6.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds over 31.3 minutes per game across three outings, though he's shot just 39.7 percent from the field over that span.