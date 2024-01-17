Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 19 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander figured to have some extra motivation playing against the club that drafted him and then traded him following his rookie campaign, but that didn't lead to a particularly productive performance. The star guard finished with his lowest point total since Dec. 2, when he scored 17 in a win against the Mavericks. Given Gilgeous-Alexander's overall body of work this season, it's likely that he'll bounce back in short order -- coming into Tuesday, he had scored at least 24 points in 20 straight games and averaged 32.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers and 2.2 steals over that span.