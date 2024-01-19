Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 31 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 15-17 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 134-129 win over Utah.

The Thunder held on to an impressive win against the Jazz on Thursday, and Gilgeous-Alexander played a pivotal role in the victory -- even if his overall stat line was not as loaded as it had been in other contests. The star floor general continues to play at a high level every time he steps on the backcourt and has established himself as a top fantasy alternative across all formats. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.