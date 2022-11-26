Gilgeous-Alexander finished Friday's 123-119 overtime victory over Chicago with 30 points (8-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 14-15 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block over 40 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander continued his fantastic play in sealing the win at the charity stripe Friday night. His 30 points led the team, and it was his third consecutive game of hitting the 30-point mark. While he struggled a bit from the field, he was an excellent 14 of 15 from the free-throw line. The Canadian guard is having a phenomenal year, averaging career highs in points, assists, blocks, steals, field goal percentage and free throw percentage.