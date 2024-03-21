Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-107 victory over the Jazz.
The buckets just keep coming for Gilgeous-Alexander, who has reached 30 points in 11 of 14 games since the All-Star break. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 30.2 points, 6.0 boards, 5.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.7 threes and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor.
