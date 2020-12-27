Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-10 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, nine assists and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hornets.

Gilgeous-Alexander struggled to shoot efficiently throughout the contest, but delivered a game-winning jumper with just over one second remaining in the game. Aside from his shooting, it was a solid performance, as he neared a triple-double and easily led the team in assists. Gilgeous-Alexander should continue to get plenty of usage and minutes, giving him the opportunity to post strong counting stats.