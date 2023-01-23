Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 34 points (13-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 37 minutes during Sunday's 101-99 win over Denver.

The Nuggets were short-handed without Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter (personal), and Gilgeous-Alexander led a Herculean effort, snapping Denver's nine-game winning streak. the elite guard is having an excellent January, averaging a whopping 30.2 points over 10 games.