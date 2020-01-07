Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Hot-hand cools off
Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the 76ers.
Gilgeous-Alexander posted his lowest point total since 12/16 during Monday night's tilt against the Sixers with just 14 points scored. His rebounding has been great as of late, collecting seven rebounds or more in his past five games. Over his last seven games, Gilgeous-Alexander has posted 21.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across an average of 35 minutes of action.
