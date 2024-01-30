Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness.
Gilgeous-Alexander is in danger of missing just his second game of the season Wednesday due to an illness. If the star guard is ruled out, Cason Wallace will likely receive an increase in playing time.
