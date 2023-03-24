Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable for Friday's game versus the Lakers due to an abdominal strain.
Gilgeous-Alexander's potential absence could result in extended minutes for Isaiah Joe and Tre Mann. If Gilgeous-Alexander is unable to suit up Friday, his next chance to do so will be Sunday's matchup with Portland.
More News
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Excels against former team•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Leads team with 31 points•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Another big performance Sunday•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Carries team to victory•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Not listed on injury report•
-
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out Sunday•