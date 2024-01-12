Gilgeous-Alexander logged 31 points (11-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 21 minutes during Thursday's 139-77 victory over Portland.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted a stat line that many players would rave about for an entire game, but the fact he needed just 21 minutes to score 31 points goes to show both his incredible ability on offense and also how bad the Trail Blazers were on defense -- which ended up translating to a 62-point loss. Gilgeous-Alexander has been on fire of late and has scored at least 30 points in five of his six January appearances, a span in which he's averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 0.8 steals per game.