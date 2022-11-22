Gilgeous-Alexander produced 30 points (9-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 129-119 loss to the Knicks.

Gilgeous-Alexander managed to bounce back from a sloppy 15-point showing Saturday in Memphis, shooting just 6-for-18 from the field in a 121-110 loss. The Kentucky product shot with efficiency and stuffed the stat sheet Monday night, extending his streak of games with a block to nine while also contributing on the glass and by distributing the basketball.